Tampa homeowner charged following Airbnb party that resulted in shooting

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa homeowner was charged Saturday after shots were fired into her home which was being rented out by kids throwing a party.

Hillsborough County deputies responded to the home at 3209 W. Clinton Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning after reports of shots fired. Deputies said several juveniles were involved in an altercation that led to shots being fired from a vehicle into the home.

The alleged shooters fled the scene before deputies arrived.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the property owner, Natalia Cuervo, 23, rented her home on Airbnb for a two-night rental that began April 17.

Deputies said the occupants were Tampa juveniles who rented the property for the purpose of throwing a party.

Cuervo reportedly told deputies she was unaware of the Florida governor’s executive order that closes vacation rentals. She was issued a ‘Notice to Appear’ for violation of an Emergency Management Order.

Hillsborough County detectives are investigating the shooting.

