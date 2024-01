TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa home that was being renovated caught fire early Friday.

Tampa police said neighbors reported the fire around 2 a.m. near South 22nd Street and Linsey Street.

When crews arrived, they said they found a small accelerant fire starting on the porch area of the home.

No one was hurt.

The fire remains under investigation. Officials did not say if they were looking for a suspect.