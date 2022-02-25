Tampa hit-and-run victim found lying in road, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A hit-and-run victim was found lying at the intersection of Hillsborough Avenue West and Berry Avenue West Thursday night, according to Tampa police.

The Tampa Police Department said two people found the victim in the outside eastbound lane.

The victim suffered fractures across their head, back, pelvis, arms, and legs as well as several internal injuries to their organs, according to police.

If you have information on what happened, police ask you to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or the department’s non-emergency number at 813-231-6130.