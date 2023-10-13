TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A high school teacher in Tampa was arrested Friday and accused of child abuse and having a gun on school property, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Michael Bradford, 55, who is a teacher and ROTC Captain at Chamberlain High School, allegedly stood over a 16-year-old student who was on the ground during training and smacked him on the behind while making an inappropriate comment, according to police.

When the student stood up, Bradford allegedly grabbed the student by the neck, police said. The student then tried to call a parent when Bradford reportedly took the phone and threw it.

The student was uninjured and the school resource officer was notified, according to police.

While being escorted to his office to get his personal items, officers found a Colt .45 handgun and a loaded magazine inside one of his office cabinets, according to police.

Bradford was charged with child abuse and possession of a firearm on school property, police said.

Hillsborough County Public Schools said Bradford has been suspended, pending action from the Board.