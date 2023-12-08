TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — New gambling options start Friday in Tampa. Craps, roulette, and sports betting are opening at the Hard Rock Casino.

The “first roll” and the first in-person sports bet are at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Hard Rock officials call this “a new era in Florida gaming.”

The Seminole Tribe had been fighting to get sports betting in their casinos for years.

That dream comes to fruition in Tampa on Friday despite one lawsuit still making its way through the Florida Supreme Court.

Some people were strongly against this addition, but others like a Hard Rock casino goer we spoke with were thrilled.

“When you’re up here and you’re just playing slots or something like that, now I can actually go and bet on my horses or I can go bet on my football team that’s playing tonight.”

Some of the Hard Rocks in the state began in-person bets on Thursday. Forty-three electronic sports betting kiosks and a retail sportsbook with eight stations for in-person wagers launch at the Hard Rock in Tampa on Friday.

The Hard Rock Bet app is also now available to anyone in Florida. It’s the only legal option for online sports betting in the state.

In person, you will now find eight new craps tables and 16 roulette tables. Tables will be near the grand entrance this weekend, but some will be moved to other parts of the casino on Monday.

With the implementation of these popular games, the state is expected to bring in billions of dollars.

It’s expected to be a packed weekend at the Hard Rock.

Thomas Rhett is performing on Friday and the Chainsmokers will be at a pool party on Sunday.