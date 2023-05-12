TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Guests at a Tampa hotel woke up to fire alarms Friday morning.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the Grand Hyatt, located near the Courtney Campbell Causeway, just before 7 a.m.

Crews found smoke on the 11th floor, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter account. The fire was contained to a small area on the 11th floor.

All guests were evacuated, but seven were sent to the hospital for “minor medical conditions,” according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

“Firefighters are currently working to remove residual smoke from floors 10 and 11,” Tampa Fire Rescue wrote on Twitter.

Hotel guests responded to the fire department’s Twitter posts saying there could be smoke on the 12th floor and in the stairwells.

“There were no alarms sounding on floor 12,” one hotel guest wrote. “We only got out because we heard banging below us. When we opened the door, the hallway was covered in smoke.”

There is no word yet on what started the three-alarm fire. Crews began leaving the hotel just after 9 a.m.