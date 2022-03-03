Tampa General ranks among top 100 best hospitals in the nation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa General Hospital was ranked among the top 100 best hospitals in the United States, according to a list from Newsweek.

The list placed the Tampa General as the top-ranked Bay area hospital and one of only three Florida hospitals to appear in the top 100.

Tampa General scored a 66.28% out of 100%, ranking it at number 92 out of the 414 total hospitals on the United States list.

“Our entire Tampa General team is focused on our vision to be the safest and most innovative academic

health system in America,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General

The top hospitals were selected based on a number of factors including the standard of living/life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals and data availability.

“It is because of the unwavering commitment of our team members and physicians to providing world-class, compassionate care that we are ranked as one of the top hospitals in Florida and top 100 in the nation by Newsweek,” Couris added.

To see the full list, visit newsweek.com/worlds-best-hospitals-2022.