TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa General Hospital is bringing a new state-of-the-art facility and more medical research into the area.

Renderings show the TGH Surgical, Neuroscience and Transplant Pavilion. The estimated cost for the new center is $510 million.

The 520,000-square-foot building will include 32 operating rooms, 144 inpatient beds, and an education and convention center.

Leaders at the hospital say the new facility is critical for the future success of TGH, USF Health, and the community.

“It’s incredibly important that we have infrastructure that matches the excellence our physicians and our nurses and our allied health professionals bring to this community every day,” President and CEO John Couris described. “It’s important for a community to thrive and continue to grow.”

According to Couris, groundbreaking is planned for the Spring of 2024. Construction is expected to take three years.