TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A cyberattack against Tampa General Hospital went unnoticed for 18 days, but was stopped before the data could be encrypted for ransom.

TGH reports that information of up to 1.2 million people may have been compromised.

“TGH reported the event to the FBI and provided information to support its investigation of the criminal group responsible,” the hospital said in a statement. “TGH reviewed the filed involved and determined that some patient information was included. The information varied by individual, but have have included names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, social security numbers, health insurance information, medical record numbers, patient account numbers, dates of service and/or limited treatment information used by TGH for its business operations. TGH’s electronic medical record systems was not involved or accessed.

Retired U.S. Navy Admiral Mark Montgomery is a cyber security expert who advises the U.S. Government on these issues. He’s also the CEO of the Cyberspace Solarium Commission.

Montgomery said this attack is part of a growing trend of attacks on U.S. Healthcare providers.

“Hospitals and medical care clinics are among the high vulnerability, low security, kind of Achilles heel of our overall national infrastructure,” he said.

TGH said their technology team was able to stop the attack before their data was encrypted and held for ransom.

Montgomery said it’s fortunate the attack was stopped.

“Obviously, had they been able to encrypt it and gotten ransomware, it would have had an effect on the morbidity rates at the medical clinics and hospitals,” he said.

However, the attack went 18 days before it was detected, and allowed cyber criminals to copy the valuable information.

“Medical insurance information is worth literaly 50 to 100 times the value of your credit card information on the dark web,” Montgomery said.

He said anyone who is notified their data was part of the attack should sign up for any free credit monitoring services that are offered.