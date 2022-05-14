TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The average price of gasoline in Tampa, Florida continues to reach record highs on a near-daily basis just in time for peak driving season, according to data from GasBuddy.

According to a previous report from WFLA, the average cost of gas in Florida was $4.40 on Thursday — 8 cents higher than an already record-high set just a day prior. Since then, GasBuddy price charts showed the average price for a gallon of gas has climbed another 10 cents to $4.50.

In nearby Sarasota County, the average price for a gallon matched that of Tampa.

Prices have been steadily increased since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic back in April 2020.

President Joe Biden previously released oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in November and March, which helped temporarily, but prices quickly shot back up to record highs.

Biden has stressed that fighting inflation is a top priority in his administration.

“I believe that inflation is our top economic challenge right now,” Biden said.

Earlier in the week, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued an emergency rule extending the length of time that gas stations can sell E-15 blend fuel, WFLA’s Beth Rousseau reported.

While the alternative type of fuel is typically sold during the winter Fried said the measure will increase gas supply and drop prices by $0.10.