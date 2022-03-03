Tampa gas prices jump 13 cents in one week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Gas prices have jumped again in Florida. The current average for gas stations in Tampa is $3.61 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That is a jump of more than 10 cents in just one week. AAA said the average last week was $3.48.

It also showed the national average is $3.72, with the highest prices being in California at $4.94.

A spokesperson for AAA warned that prices would go up because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“It’s just a very volatile market right now and then, when you introduce a situation like this with Russia and Ukraine, it just adds to the volatility. It adds to the concern in the marker which is ultimately driving prices higher,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins explained.

AAA suggests the following steps to save on gasoline:

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Consider paying cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle.

in your vehicle. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

You can find daily updates to Florida gas price averages here.