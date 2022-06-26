TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Fourth of July is just over a week away, and fireworks aren’t the only thing skyrocketing. Gas prices are also shooting up across the nation — but here in the Bay area, some drivers are seeing the opposite.

Gas prices in the Tampa area fell 26 cents from their all-time high in mid-June, according to data from Gasbuddy. On June 12, the average price for a gallon of regular-grade gasoline was $4.89. on June 26, the price was $4.63.

Those prices could continue to fall in the near future if President Joe Biden’s calls for a gas tax holiday resonate with Congress. If the gas tax savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump, or about $2.76 for a 15-gallon fill-up.

But they’d also need to gird for another possible surge in prices this autumn.

If it’s any consolation, adjusted for inflation, Americans are still paying less than they did in July 2008. The peak then would be about $5.24 a gallon in today’s dollars.

Experts say the pain at the pump is coming amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies, in part because of the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this year, Biden banned imports of Russian oil, which drove up gas and home heating oil prices which were already soaring before the war began.

Oil prices were high even before Russia’s invasion, because the global economy is demanding more fuel after disruptions to travel and manufacturing from the pandemic.

Although gas prices have crept lower over the past week, they’re still sky high.