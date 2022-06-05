TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The average price for a gallon of gasoline the day President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20, 2021, was $2.37 in Tampa, Florida. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, that same gallon of gas in Tampa doubled in price to $4.74.

The price for gasoline across the country had been slowly rising since the Trump administration’s nearly 8-year-low of $1.68 per gallon in May of 2020, but GasBuddy price charts showed a dramatic rise in price beginning in late February when Russia invaded Ukraine.

The Biden administration has maintained that high gas prices are due in large part to the conflict overseas. In response to the price spike, Biden ordered the release of one million barrels of crude oil a day for a six-month period to address the significant global supply disruption.

“In accordance with the President’s announcement, 90 million barrels will be released between May and August through two notices of sale totaling 70 million barrels and 20 million barrels from ongoing emergency sales,” the Department of Energy stated.

But prices continue to rise.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called out the Biden administration’s actions in the past, saying, “the gas prices are going up dramatically, and I just have to disagree with the president saying that this is somehow an incredible opportunity, to have this transition.”

DeSantis added, “the fact of that matter is, this is really punishing a lot of people at the pump, it’s very difficult to afford.”

According to previous reports, the governor predicted the price of gas nationally would rise over $5 per gallon, but noted the coming gas tax holiday would help ease those rates.

“It’s not just the people getting it at the pump,” DeSantis previously said about cost increases. “It goes into every business, in terms of their energy cost, and it helps drive up the price of everything that people consume.”

The average national price for a gallon of gas is projected to pass $6 by the end of summer, a recent JPMorgan research note said.