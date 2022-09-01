TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa gang leader has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, the Department of Justice said.

Court documents said that Devin Kelly, 27, and Keyshawn Watts, who is also a convicted felon, held and showed off a rifle during an Instagram live video on July 2.

One week later, investigators said they searched Kelly’s home and seized a Ruger AR .556 caliber rifle and an extended magazine loaded with 40 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators said that the rifle had features that matched the gun seen on the Instagram live video. Kelly admitted that the rifle was the same one.

The DOJ said that Kelly was a member of the Bloods street gang and held a leadership position with the gang.

Officials said that Kelly had been convicted of multiple felony offenses, including aggravated assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and is prohibited from possessing a gun or ammunition under federal law.

The DOJ said that Watts previously pleaded guilty to the same offense. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for October.

Kelly’s case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tampa Police Department.