TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The leader of a Tampa gang, officials said is “violent and rapidly growing,” was sentenced to 17 years and six months in jail for drugs and weapons charges.

Keon Moore, 30, faced charges of possessing a firearm or ammunition as a convicted felon and possessing controlled substances with the intent to distribute them.

Evidence presented during the four-day trial showed Moore was a high-ranking member of the Money Power Respect gang; and sold guns and drugs, at times threatening violence to collect debts.

One piece of evidence showed a Facebook conversation between Moore and another person who “begged” Moore not kill him in a drive-by shooting over a $90 debt.

The charges were brought against Moore after law enforcement searched a storage unit he rented.

In the 50-square-foot unit, law enforcement found seven guns, about 45 grams of pure methamphetamine, 34 grams of cocaine, 53 grams of Eutylone and 1.6 kilograms of marijuana.

Using ballistics analytics, one of the guns found was linked to five unsolved shootings.

This investigation is part of a continued effort by law enforcement to break up the MPR gang.