TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa high school football coach was fired after video showing him striking a student during Friday’s game went viral.

Video posted to social media appeared to show a Jesuit High School coach punching the player’s helmet as he jogged to the sidelines during a game against Tampa Catholic High School on Friday.

Jesuit High School President Richard C. Hermes issued a statement to the team’s social media pages on Sunday confirming that the part-time assistant coach shown in the video will no longer work with the school or the football team.

“This behavior contradicts what the school stands for and is completely contrary to the expectations we have for coaches, moderators and faculty members, who are to be role models for our students and mentors in their development as young men,” Hermes wrote.

The student was not hurt when he was struck on the helmet, according to Hermes. The school will review its internal training policies and procedures to ensure they align with its Christian mission, Hermes wrote.

The school did not identify the coach involved in the incident.