TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hopeful first-time home buyers in Tampa are feeling the strain on their budgets as the ongoing housing shortage has pushed the cost of starter homes to an all-time high, according to a report.

The typical starter home sold for a record $243,000 in June, up 2.1% year-over-year and up more than 45% from before the pandemic, real estate brokerage Redfin reported.

Compared to the national average, the same starter home in Tampa would set you back $250,000. That figure is up a whopping 12.9% since 2022.

That means first-time home buyers in Tampa will need to be making at least $66,259 to afford the median mortgage payment of $1,656. The price hike is due to the one-two punch of higher mortgage rates and higher home prices.

“Buyers searching for starter homes in today’s market are on a wild goose chase because, in many parts of the country, there’s no such thing as a starter home anymore,” Redfin senior economist Sheharyar Bokhari said.

“People who are already homeowners are sitting pretty, comparatively, because most of them have benefited from home values soaring over the last few years,” Bokhari continued. “That could lead to the wealth gap in this country becoming even more drastic.”

Home prices across Florida have seen similar increases as well. In Orlando, the median sale price of a starter home was $255,000 (up 13.3%). In West Palm Beach the price was $245,000 (up 19%), in Jacksonville, it was $240,000 (up 19.2%).

Miami and Fort Lauderdale saw drastic increases too, at 24.8% ($300,000) and 27.6% ($220,000) respectively.

Prospective first-time homebuyers are stuck between a rock and a hard place as rent remains elevated. The typical U.S. asking rent is just $24 shy of the $2,053 peak hit in 2022.

Redfin says buyers who have higher budgets have seen their monthly payments increase, too. Those buying a typical home in the “middle” and “expensive” tiers would have a monthly housing payment 13% higher than they would have a year ago.

“The most affordable homes for sale are no longer affordable to people with lower budgets due to the combination of rising prices and rising rates,” Bokhari added. “That’s locking many Americans out of the housing market altogether, preventing them from building equity and ultimately building lasting wealth.”