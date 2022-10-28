TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – First responders in Tampa can get a free Firehouse Subs sandwich in honor of National First Responders Day on Friday.

Tampa area firefighters, police officers, paramedics and EMTS, in uniform or with valid ID, are invited to stop by a Firehouse Subs restaurant to enjoy a free medium sub with any purchase.

Firehouse Subs is committed to supporting first responders throughout the year, and a portion of every purchase at US restaurants benefits Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has awarded over $1.6 million in just Tampa alone.