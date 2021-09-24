Tampa firefighters on scene of fire at condos on Westshore Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Fire Rescue is currently on the scene of a fire at condominiums on Westshore Boulevard.

Fire rescue officials say the second alarm fire is located at one of the residential structures at the Westshore Yacht Club Condos on Yeats Manor Drive.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the condo was occupied at the time the fire started.

Officials say the resident was alerted by a neighbor and was able to safely evacuate the second floor of the home.

Crews on scene battled the fire from the inside of the home, however, were evacuated and began to fire the fire defensively, TFR said in a release.

There are two aerial ladder trucks currently spraying water from above to help fight the fire.

Westshore Boulevard is closed in both directions from W. Leila Avenue to W. Wallace Avenue.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for the latest updates.