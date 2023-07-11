TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Alessi Bakery caught fire Monday night, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said they were called to a reported structure fire at Alessia Bakery on West Cypress Street just before 9 p.m.

Crews said a fire sparked near an outside refrigerator and freezer area in the back of the bakery.

Tampa firefighters said they deployed hose lines to extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading to the primary area of the bakery.

(Tampa Fire Rescue)

(Tampa Fire Rescue)

No one was inside the bakery at the time of the fire.

Firefighters said the fire was under control within 25 minutes of their arrival. No one was hurt.

The Tampa Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.