TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Taking risks both on the job and inside of the boxing ring.

Jared Warren is passionate about being a firefighter in Tampa, but when he’s off the clock his full-time passion is bare-knuckle boxing.

His sights are set on winning the world title in the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship next month.

Some call bare-knuckle boxing the modern world of martial arts and combat sports because getting injured is part of the game.

“You do get cut open, but they have doctors there,” said Jared Warren. “You get stitches, you go home, and the next week you look as good as new.”

Bare-knuckle boxing is fairly new to the U.S. It became legal five years ago and that’s when Warren entered the sport.

He saw a significant improvement in his ability when he started training at Shift MMA, a mixed martial academy.

“He’s really made a name for himself believe it or not,” said Jahaad Wingfield. “He really hasn’t been training that long and he’s ascended the ranks really fast .”

Warren is now ready for the challenge inside the ring and on the edge of danger.

He’s prepared for a total knockout with hopes that this championship will be his best one yet.

“Whenever you push through and accomplish that goal and you win it’s kind of like the highest high,” said Warren.

The Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship will be in Lakeland on July 14.

