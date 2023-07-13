TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Fire Rescue is back online after a faulty dispatch server jilted operation for two days.

Fire Chief Barbara Tripp confirmed the computer-aided dispatch (CAD) experienced a server hardware failure. The agency had to revert to a manual dispatch system in the meantime.

Computer-aided dispatch (CAD) systems are utilized by dispatchers and 911 operators to prioritize and record incident calls, identify the status and location of responders in the field, and effectively dispatch responder personnel.

When there’s a CAD failure, operators switch to a manual system which helps them determine which fire or EMS crew is assigned to the emergency call.

However, the computer-aided dispatch system does that automatically.

Nick Stocco is the president of the Firefighters Union in Tampa and voiced his concerns about the CAD failure.

He’s worried about the repercussions of the hobbled dispatch system and the longer response times first responders and callers will have to endure because of it.

“Everything is being done by pen, paper, and landline phone,” said Nick Stocco, president of Tampa Firefighters Local 754. “So, as you can imagine the dispatch center is probably entirely overworked right now with the amount of calls. We average about a call every six minutes.”

Over the last six months, several Tampa residents became vocal in their complaints about the lengthy wait times for emergency response.

In January, Tripp went before Tampa City Council to address the lack of resources in a fast-growing city.

In March, a new ambulance was added to Station 19 in South Tampa.

However, concerns about long response times are mounting once again amid the CAD failure.

“I haven’t been told of any major situations that have taken place,” Tripp said. “Service to the community has not stopped and we don’t want to alarm the community because we’re still providing services with the 911 call.”

Tampa Fire Rescue has been under scrutiny about lags in response time in the past, but Tripp said the department is currently meeting the state standards.

“90 percent of the time we should respond to 90 percent of the calls within a certain time and that time is set at 8 and a half minutes,” said Tripp. “There are certain areas that require additional time. It could come from traffic, it come the roads, it could come from construction going on and having to have detours.”

Tampa Fire Rescue responds to roughly 91,000 calls per year – about 80,000 are medical-related.

Tripp said a dozen emergency vehicles will be added to the fleet over the next year.

“There are some outlining areas that the response time requires additional time, and we’re in the process of trying to decrease those times with additional resources,” said Tripp.