No injuries reported in minor watercraft collision off Ben T. Davis Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a watercraft collision off Ben T. Davis Beach on Monday.
The collision was between two personal water crafts.
No one was injured and the incident is said to be minor.
No further information was immediately available.
