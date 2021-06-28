Tampa Fire Rescue dog searches through rubble following Surfside condo collapse

TAMPA (WFLA) – A highly trained pup named Phorce is doing his part to aid crews in Surfside to help following the condo collapse to search for victims.

Phorce’s job to sniff the rubble pile in search of live victims at the Surfside building collapse site.

He is part of a four-dog team from Task Force 3 that deployed to Surfside over the weekend to help render aid.

There are about two dozen dogs in Surfside this week all doing rotating shifts searching the rubble pile for live victims. Each dog works for about ten minutes at a time, usually during a shift change or when equipment is being changed out and the site is quiet.

Phorce works with his handler, Driver Engineer Britney Bishop from Tampa Fire Rescue. They are part of Task Force 3 comprising members from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Tampa Fire Rescue, and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.