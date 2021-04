TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Fire Rescue crews are on scene attempting to put out a brush pile fire in south Tampa.

Fire rescue officials say the fire is in the West Shore area of South Tampa at the intersection of Millbrook Avenue and West Fair Oaks Avenue.

According to crews, the wind is blowing the fire towards the water at this time and there appears to be no threat of extension to surrounding homes.

This is a development site with no public access at this time.