Tampa Fire Chief, 2 other employees placed on administrative leave

TAMPA (WFLA) – Three employees with Tampa Fire Rescue including the Tampa Fire Chief have been placed on administrative leave effective immediately, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

According to a city of Tampa spokesperson, allegations of misconduct and a lack of supervisory oversight associated with the misconduct prompted the investigation.

Chief Nick LoCiccero and Division Chief of Training Susan Tamme were placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with the City of Tampa’s administrative leave with pay policy.

Training Officer John Muralt was relieved of duty with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The City will conduct a fair, thorough and expeditious investigation to determine the facts of what took place. I will take appropriate and swift action to address this issue, while ensuring our community and taxpayers continue to receive the high level of service they expect and deserve,” said Mayor Jane Castor. “This by no means is a reflection of the department as a whole. We hold all of our employees to high standards and this should not diminish the hard work and dedication of the men and women of our fire department who serve our community with dignity everyday.”

City of Tampa Rescue Division Chief, Barbara Tripp will serve as the interim Fire Chief pending the outcome of the investigation.