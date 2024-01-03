TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Months after Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Ruddy was arrested for drunken driving, he pleaded down to a reckless driving charge.

Body-worn camera video shows Ruddy handing Tampa police his business card when they pulled him over during a hit-and-run investigation in July 2022.

“So, I’m out here because there was a hit-and-run,” an officer told Ruddy. “And you ran.”

“Yeah,” Ruddy responded.

“You ran because you’re drunk,” the officer said.

The police report said Ruddy smelled like alcohol, urinated on himself, and was very sweaty. He blew a .172 on the breathalyzer, more than double the legal limit.

“What is this?” the officer asked Ruddy, who had his arm out with his business card. “What are you trying to hand me?”

Ruddy didn’t reply, then the officer read the card. “Joseph Ruddy. Is that you?”

“That’s me,” Ruddy said.

“You realize, when they pull my body-worn camera footage and they see this, this is going to go really bad,” the officer explained.

The State Attorney’s Office for the 13th Judicial Circuit said it was difficult to take the case to trial because they had no witnesses who could testify about seeing Ruddy behind the wheel.

But some are questioning that decision.

“If this defendant was not an Assistant United States Attorney and a fellow prosecutor,” said Jeffrey Swartz. “Would you have done the same for the average citizen?”

Swartz is a professor at Cooley Law School.

“I am disturbed that someone with that kind of blow,” Swartz said. “And an accident and all the things that go with it, now turns out to end up with a reckless driving.”

But others said this plea is not unusual.

“There could have been some mitigating circumstances that we’re not aware of that would have justified reducing it,” said Bryant Camareno. “Which is not uncommon.”

Bryant Camareno is an attorney, but not involved in this case.

“There’s a lot of reckless drivings,” Camareno explained. “Again, the vast majority for a first time offender.”

He said he worked with Ruddy for a few years.

“To my knowledge,” Camareno said. “This is just a small blemish in a really distinguished career.”

A Justice Department spokesman said they are aware of the plea and take all allegations of misconduct by department personnel seriously. They said Ruddy was removed from supervisory position in July, shortly after the arrest.

In a statement, Ruddy’s attorney wrote that Ruddy has taken full responsibility and “has learned from this unfortunate episode and hopes to continue his public service.” Ruddy’s plea includes community service, probation and an interlocker on his car.