TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The FBI added a man to their “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list for his alleged role in crimes against U.S. citizens.

In a post on Saturday, Tampa FBI added Haitian gang leader Vitel ‘Homme Innocent, 37, to the list, for crimes committed in Haiti against Americans.

Innocent is wanted for conspiracy to commit hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit hostage-taking resulting in death, hostage-taking, and attempted hostage-taking resulting in death.

He is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is around 5’7 to 5’10 and weighs 150 pounds.

The U.S. Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program is offering up to $2 million for information leading to his arrest and/or his conviction.