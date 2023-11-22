NESLONIA, Va. (WFLA) — A Tampa father and daughter were killed in a head-on crash involving a Freightliner box truck in Virginia on Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said 69-year-old Augusto Santos Aguilar was driving a 2021 Mazda sedan northbound on Route 13 around 4:16 p.m. when he crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a box truck head-on. Aguilar was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Aguilar’s daughter, 17-year-old Allyssa Aguilar, was sitting in the backseat and died upon impact, police said.

The front passenger, Augusto’s wife and Allyssa’s mother, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The box truck driver suffered serious injuries and was also taken to a hospital.

Police said no charges are pending at this time.

Investigators said they are unsure why Aguilar crossed over the opposite lanes.

The northbound and southbound lanes of Route 13/Lankford Highway were shut down in Accomack County due to the crash.