TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Christmas can be bittersweet for many people. In one family’s case, they’re still rebuilding after a fire destroyed their home last Christmas.

The Acevedo family said they’re still haunted by the terrifying moments when their Christmas quickly turned catastrophic.

Luis Acevedo continues to push forward with his restoration project that started last year.

“The whole wall inside is new,” Acevedo said. “The floor is new and completed.”

However, his home improvement project comes with a story of survival when his house caught fire on Christmas last year.

“The fire took the whole roof and came out on this side,” Acevedo said.

Acevedo said the fire sparked from their wood-burning fireplace and quickly tore through the ceiling.

“The room of my daughter disappeared in two minutes,” he said. “If she was sleeping, it would have been a different story.”

Acevedo’s wife, daughter and son were able to escape the fast-moving flames with their two cats and dog in tow. However, Acevedo stayed behind to battle the flames.

“The firefighters came in six minutes,” he said. “That’s why I still have my house.”

The Acevedos are still haunted by the moment when they reentered their home and saw the remnants of the fire. Everything inside was charred, and their most precious items were destroyed.

“My children lost their presents from last year and today they have no presents,” Acevedo said. “They understand because we’re just trying to make it. I’m going to step up for my family and maybe the next year will be better.”

The family continues to face hardships since they’re still living without electricity. Their fridge is powered by extension cords that stretch from their neighbor’s house into their home.

They believe the power will be restored soon.

The family is determined to persevere as the new year begins.

“It’s hard to hire contractors and still pay the bills, food, and everything,” Acevedo said. “It’s really hard, but we’re doing great.”

The Acevedo family said their children are still having a difficult time coping with the tragedy.

Acevedo and his wife work more then 50 hours per week and are still having a hard time making ends meet.

Their neighbors have set up a GoFundMe to help the family.