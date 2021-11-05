Tampa family seeks answers in unsolved shooting death of young father

TAMPA (WFLA) – A family is searching for justice in the case of a young father gunned down in the parking lot of a Brandon apartment complex in October 2020.

“Nobody has come forward, the person or persons that did this to my brother are still out there,” Gloria Crespin told 8 On Your Side about the search for answers in the homicide of Eduardo Crespin.

Just three days after celebrating his 27th birthday with his family, deputies said Crespin was shot and killed on Oct. 18, 2020, in his car at the Lake Kathy Apartment complex at 2200 Kendall Springs Court.

“I could never forget when I received the call from my mom,” Gloria said, “her screaming and crying and just saying that they killed him.”

“They did something really senseless and it’s not fair,” she added.

Eduardo Crespin was shot & killed in Oct. 2020 at a Brandon apartment complex, three days after his 27th birthday. He left behind a 4-yr-old girl and a family urging someone who saw something to say something to help @HCSOSheriff solve this case.https://t.co/eKSwQ22O7Y @WFLA pic.twitter.com/lL7Ugikitw — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) November 6, 2021

More than a year later, the Tampa family is still adjusting to life without a son, brother and father.

“Of course the daughter that is gonna grow up without seeing her father is the most heartbroken part of it,” said Juan Resendiz, a childhood friend and godfather of Crespin’s daughter.

The family cherishes photos, like one from Puerto Rico, of Crespin and his little girl. They also shared with 8 On Your Side video of them blowing out candles during his last birthday party.

Last November, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook surveillance video of a vehicle of interest leaving the complex. Deputies said the driver may have witnessed the deadly shooting.

“He was the only person that could get under my skin,” Gloria said of her brother. “He was the only one and I won’t be able to hear that anymore from him.”

The family reached out to 8 On Your Side in hopes this story helps lead to a break in the case. Crespin’s relatives said they are urging anyone who may have seen something the night of the deadly shooting in Brandon to come forward and help the HCSO investigation.

“This is not gonna stop,” cousin Jackie Ramirez said. “We want to make sure his story is out. We want to make sure the public knows there’s somebody out there that has committed this crime that has yet to be brought to justice.”

The family is planning to post fliers in the Brandon area near the scene of the shooting.

CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an identification and arrest of an unknown suspect(s) in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).