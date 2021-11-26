Tampa family mentoring program ‘Helping Thru the hurt’ of gun violence

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “Helping Thru the Hurt,” a Tampa mentoring program, is holding a holiday event to give back to families impacted by gun violence.

Founder, Markitia Robinson wants to reach at least 50 kids this year but not just through presents. She said her group, along with organizations like 813 Stop the Violence, want to provide support too.

“I feel like a lot of families are suffering in silence. A lot of these kids are acting out and no one really pays attention to the reason why,” Robinson said. “We just want to reach out to them. Let them know we are here for them. Provide them some resources and let them have a fun day.”

Robinson told 8 On Your Side she knows firsthand the pain these families face after losing a loved one.

“I have two nephews that were murdered. One in December and another in June of this year,” Robinson said. “I definitely want to give back to the community in their names.”

This is why she’s dedicated to spreading a little holiday cheer to her community.

“They don’t have to be struggling families. I want to make that clear. Some families have called and asked if it’s income-based or anything. No. Just as long as you are affected by gun violence in some way.”

Helping Thru the Hurt Inc. Inaugural “50 in the City Christmas Event” will be Dec 4 from 1-5 p.m. on 5110 N. 40th Street.

If you’ve been impacted by gun violence and want to participate in the event, the deadline to register is Nov. 27. The group is also taking toy donations for all ages. You can reach out to Markitia Robinson at (813) 454-6446 or (727) 492-0733.