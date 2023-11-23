TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thanksgiving is winding down and families are eager to start their holiday shopping. However, many are making their first purchase of the season in a parking lot.

After wrapping up Thanksgiving dinner, families wasted no time to go out and pick their Christmas tree.

It’s a family tradition for many, but this year means even more for the Flanagans.

The trees at Gallio Family Christmas Trees are lined up and ready to be selected. Several parking lots across the Tampa Bay area have been transformed into pop-up tree farms.

Families are making their first purchase of the season, which is a distinct sign the holidays are underway.

“As soon as pumpkin pie ie served, it’s ‘game on’ and we are decorating for Christmas,” Megan Flanagan said.

The Flanagans are eager to continue their annual tradition. Especially their daughter Nora.

“Last year I got to pick the tree and I picked a tiny tree because I am very tine,” Nora Flanagan said. “This year, Matilda picked a very tall tree.”

Over the years, her favorite memories are by the tree.

“Each year we get a new tree,” Nora Flanagan said. “We decorate the tree and all my family stands around it and we stare out and it’s so beautiful.”

Those are the stories that Ed Gallio loves to hear. Gallio Family Christmas Trees has been a South Tampa staple for more than 35 years.

“I enjoy seeing families grow,” he said. “There was a lady who was in the other day that has been here for 29 years. It’s a tradition.”