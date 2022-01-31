Tampa expands its housing program; renters say they’re in danger of losing home

The City of Tampa has expanded one of its housing programs, to further assist income-eligible Tampanians to become homeowners.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Cheryl Hodges Cummings has always rented in Tampa, until a month ago. She closed on her first home thanks to the city’s Dare to Own the Dream Homeownership Program.

“It’s been a dream come true,” Cummings said. “I don’t know how anyone can afford to live with this market of rent so high for a tiny shoebox and now for less than that, I own a home.”

The program is expanding. If you can find a home for $300,000 or less and you qualify financially, you can now get a $40,000 forgivable loan from the city. That loan amount is up from $30,000.

Before, first-time homebuyers in the program could only buy homes that cost no more than $240,000, depending on their income.

Homeowners must live in the home for at least 10 years for the loan to be forgiven.

“These rising housing prices are going to start to push people out of our community and we cannot afford that to happen in the city of Tampa,” Mayor Jane Castor said. “Everyone should be able to live in the neighborhood if they want to.”

At Holly Court Apartments time is running out for several tenants who say their landlord gave them non-renewal notices or letters to vacate by Jan. 31.

Mya Lee lives with mom, brother, two kids and cousin. Their lease isn’t up until July, but they got a letter to vacate because the water at the complex is harmful. Lee says the landlord extended their move-out date to Friday, but they’re unsure what they’re going to do.

“I don’t know what’s happening after Friday,” Lee said. “Where are we going to go, how are we going to find something in 30 days?”

Community activists are calling out city leaders to step in.

“Hearing the mayor talk about the growth but here in the city we’re allowing a corporation to say property is more important than human lives,” Jae Passmore said.

Palm Communities LLC owns Holly Court Apartments. They have not responded to 8 On Your Side’s emails or calls.