TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s the first of November, which means Tampa Electric’s Manatee Viewing Center is officially open.

The viewing center, which is at TECO’s Big Bend Power Station in Apollo Beach, attracts many manatees during the winter months because many of the marine mammals are searching for warmer waters, and luckily enough, the power plant provides just that.

“Manatees love warm water. And by the stroke of POWERful luck, Tampa Electric can provide it to them,” TECO’s website read.

With manatees fleeing cold waters in the winter and returning to warm waters in Apollo Beach, the electric company built the Manatee Viewing Center so everyone can get a chance to see the manatees crowd together.

Want to see the manatees? The viewing center is located at 6990 Dickman Road in Apollo Beach. They’re open daily from Nov. 1-April 15, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and Easter.

Parking and admission to the viewing center are free to all who visit. Anyone with questions can call TECO at 813-228-4289.