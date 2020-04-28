Tampa Electric to ‘significantly reduce’ energy bills

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Electric announced Tuesday that customers will see “significantly reduced bills” this summer, as well as lower prices for the rest of the year.
TECO said in a statement residential customers will save an estimated $90 on energy costs for the rest of the year. The company notes actual credits will vary, depending on usage.
According to TECO, residential customers will save about $23 in each of the summer months, a reduction of more than 20 percent.
The Florida Public Service Commission unanimously approved the utility’s request on Tuesday.
“This pandemic has brought economic hardship to so many people; it is heartbreaking,” said Nancy Tower, president and chief executive officer of Tampa Electric.
“This will allow Tampa Electric to provide immediate economic relief to our customers in the fastest way possible – at a time when they need it most.”
