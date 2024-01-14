TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tamp man was arrested late Saturday night after causing a deadly four-vehicle crash that ended up killing one man and injuring four people, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

An FHP release stated that at about 10:14 p.m. Saturday, Caleb Lee Green, 35, of Tampa was driving his Jeep Gladiator west on Bloomingdale Avenue when he ran the red light at the intersection with US-301.

Troopers said Green crashed into a 19-year-old motorcyclist, a Nissan Pathfinder, and a Honda CR-V in the intersection. The motorcyclist also was pushed into the Pathfinder after he was hit by Green. the release said.

According to the FHP, the 19-year-old was killed at the scene while the the drivers of the Pathfinder and CR-V suffered minor injuries. Two passengers in the Pathfinder were also injured.

Troopers said Green was found to be under the influence so they arrested him on a charge of DUI manslaughter.