TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a group of people after a pursuit in Hillsborough County Monday afternoon, a release said.

Troopers said the chase began after troopers in Hillsborough County noticed an Altima on I-4 that was believed to be involved in a theft case out of Lakeland.

After the Altima went north on I-75, troopers tried to pull the vehicle over only for it to flee onto westbound Fowler Avenue.

The FHP said the vehicle ended up crashing with another car at the intersection of 56th street, prompting the occupants of the vehicle to abandon the Altima for a Dodge Durango.

According to troopers, the Durango continued fleeing west on Fowler Avenue and turning north at 50th Street, where troopers conducted their traffic stop.

Things escalated when the driver, Grechan Toliver, 32, of Tampa, rammed into an unoccupied patrol vehicle, the release said.

(Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

All of the Durango occupants were detained by troopers and suffered minor injuries.

The FHP said it was planning on charging Toliver for the pursuit. However, other charges are pending both the FHP investigation and the theft investigation by Lakeland police, according to troopers.