Tampa doctor suggests ways to boost your immune system

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In this new era of COVID-19, having a healthy immune system has never been more important.

Dr. Tanuja Sharma of Tampa General Hospital says, “we know people who have really strong, robust immune systems don’t get too affected by this virus.”

Sharma said there are four key pillars to boosting your immune system. They are exercise, nutrition, sleep and stress reduction.

When it comes to exercise, Sharma said it doesn’t have to be intense cardio. She likes to think of it as an enjoyable movement.

“This could be something from dancing to playing ball with your kids outside, a bike ride, walk, doing some exercises in the garage.”

For nutrition, she recommends a whole-food, plant-based diet with lots of fruits and vegetables.

“It’s important to kind of eat all colors of the rainbow because that way you’re getting your phytonutrients, vitamins, minerals and flavonoids.”

The American Heart Association recommends five servings of fruits and vegetables a day.

When it comes to sleep, seven to eight hours a night is optimal.

“One study showed that those who slept five hours versus those who slept seven hours over a week-long stretch had an increased risk of developing a cold or rhinovirus by 350 percent.”

Sharma said stress reduction is important because coronavirus is an inflammatory virus. Some of her recommendations are yoga, meditation and acupuncture.

“Keeping yourself in an anti-inflammatory state through good sleep, an anti-inflammatory plant-based diet, reducing your stress and movement can keep your body in a low inflammatory state.”

