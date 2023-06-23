TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said they are investigating a homicide that happened late Thursday night.

The department said at about 9 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call on East Scott Street.

Upon arrival, officers found “an adult Hispanic male in his early 40’s, suffering from upper body trauma,” according to a release.

First responders took the victim to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

At this time, no suspects in the man’s death have been found. Detectives said they are working to identify the individual or individuals responsible.

If you know anything, call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130 or contact Crimestoppers of Tampa

Bay at 800-873-TIPS.