Tampa dad overcome with emotion after biking to Tallahassee to call for ‘stand your ground’ changes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa father who lost his son to gun violence has finished his bike ride to Tallahassee to urge lawmakers to revise the state’s “stand your ground” law.

Johnny Johnson made it to Tallahassee on Tuesday and sent 8 On Your Side an emotional video update.

“I did it. Now, on to the State Capitol. I pushed my body to the brink. I pushed my body. All this pain and hurt. I am blessed, man,” he said. “You can’t tell me our Father ain’t real.”

In the nearly three-minute recording, Johnson – still riding his bicycle – states, “little old me made it. I am torn down and tired but my soul ain’t. My heart is beating brand new. Never let nobody tell you what you can’t do or what is too long or too hard for you to do.”

Johnson’s journey began on Monday after he and his family and friends gathered at the cemetery where his son, Jayquon Johnson, was laid to rest.

Jayquon Johnson, a Brandon High School sophomore and basketball star, was gunned down inside a Valrico home on New Year’s Day in 2017 in what police believe was a drug deal gone wrong.

Police say Johnson’s shooter, also a teenager at the time, claimed he acted in self-defense under the “stand your ground” law. Ultimately, he was never charged with Johnson’s murder but faced several drug charges.

“The ‘stand your ground’ law is totally unbalanced,” said Johnny Johnson, Jayquon’s father.

The law was altered in 2017 to place the burden of proof on prosecutors. Johnson is now advocating for a more transparent understanding of the revised statute.

“Our security and life has been at stake with the senseless gun shooting going on. So just come up with new ideas and look at laws on books to see if we can tweak them or turn them into something that is fair to everyone,” said Johnson.

Johnson and several of his relatives rode their bicycles to the State Capitol to deliver their message to lawmakers.

“Something has to be done to combat this here. What affected my son was the burden of proof which was changed in 2017. So just looking at that and bringing it back to the floor, to change it back to what it was initially,” said Johnson.

“I will never stop fighting until I feel that it is appropriate that all laws are equal for everyone.”