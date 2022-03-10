Tampa cracks WalletHub’s top 10 best cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Tampa cracked the top 10 on WalletHub’s list of 100 best cities for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, coming in at number eight.

WallHub released the report on Tuesday. To determine the best cities, the personal finance website compared 200 of the largest cities in the United States across 18 metrics, ranging from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the lowest price for a three-star hotel, as well as the forecast for March 17.

The top 10 cities are:

Philadelphia Boston Pittsburgh Chicago San Francisco Reno Naperville, IL Tampa Yonkers, NY Buffalo

Tampa was tied for first with New York City for most Irish pubs and restaurants per capita. The second highest category for Tampa was the amount of St. Patrick’s Day parties and festivals per capita, coming in 17th.

The city came in 27th in regards to the forecast for the holiday and came short in of percentage of Irish population at 79th.

If you’re looking to celebrate with the returning River O’Green Fest in Tampa this weekend, be aware the event has been pushed back to 11 a.m. on Sunday at Curtis Hixon Park, due to the threat of severe weather.

“It’s been way too long since Tampa got its Irish on, so let’s get ready to shamrock and roll at River O’Green 2022. One thing we can all a-green on is that this town knows how to paddy,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

WalletHub estimates there will be $5.87 billion spent collectively on St. Patrick’s day, at $42 per person celebrating.