Tampa couple walks under hockey stick arc after tying knot in honor of Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Talk about true hockey fans! A Tampa couple tied the knot Saturday evening and left their ceremony in style… threw an arc of hockey sticks.

The couple, whose ceremony took place at the Tampa Museum of Art in Downtown Tampa, took the time to honor the Tampa Bay Lightning by walking underneath the sticks shortly after saying “I do.”

A friend of Dustin and Taiylor Applebaum said the couple deserved a Wayne Gretzky-style wedding ceremony, so a group of guys brought their hockey sticks to the big event.

The groom not only is a huge of the Bolts but plays hockey for a local league.

Congratulations to the couple and Go Bolts!