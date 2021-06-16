Tampa couple left 3-year-old alone in hotel room to gamble at Seminole Hard Rock Casino

Hillsborough County

TAMPA (WFLA) -A Tampa couple was arrested Tuesday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for allegedly leaving a 3-year-old boy alone inside of their hotel room for two and a half hours while they went to gamble.

Tom Tan Nguyen, 53, and Tin Thi Ngoc Nguyen, 37, were arrested Tuesday by Seminole Police on charges of child neglect without great bodily harm, Broward County jail records showed.

According to WTVJ, the two appeared in court Wednesday, where it was revealed the child was able to get out of the room and ended up locking himself out.

The judge ordered the couple to not have contact with the child, who is now in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

