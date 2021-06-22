Tampa couple defies odds, gets hitched after groom paralyzed in crash

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – For Tim Herwarth and Haley Greene of Burlington, Vermont, their wedding at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston something they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.

Tim was paralyzed from the neck down after the work van he was riding in crashed two months ago…and ever since the accident Haley has been at his side.

The couple started dating years ago after they met working at CiCis on Fowler Avenue in Tampa, and they knew this was the time to take the next step.

“They had this idea they wanted to get married and we all wanted to rally and support it, it just evolved over time,” Trina Modoono, Tim’s therapist told NBC Boston.

The staff at Spaulding made sure every detail was taken care of as family members watched on Zoom because of COVID.

Therapists helped them secure a marriage license, decorate the hospital, one therapist even made their rings for them…and officiated the ceremony.

“This was the most special day of my life and I’m so thankful to have her in my life. I love her very much,” Herwarth said.

The couple saved their first dance to be private.. but enjoyed a special meal made by the cafeteria —and wedding cake.

“They’ve made it more special than anything we could have planned really,” Greene said.

Tim will finish outpatient rehab here at Spaulding.. then the newlyweds say they hope to take a little vacation -and start their lives as together back in Vermont.

“I’ve been through a lot with the accident and everything and I made it out of it alive and I’m so happy I have her in my life,” Herwarth said.