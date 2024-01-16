TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa City Council is considering a curfew after a mass shooting in Ybor City on Halloween weekend left two people dead and more than a dozen injured.

The curfew would be in place for those under the age of 16.

On Tuesday, the City of Tampa Community Engagement & Partnerships team held a panel discussion at Howard Blake High School for the community to weigh in on the proposal.

“Anything that can help the situation that would have prevented my son from being killed in Ybor City on Oct. 29 I’m in favor of,” Karel Boonstoppel said. “There’s other longer term things that can be done too.”

The curfew would be city-wide from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and midnight to 6 a.m. on weekends.

A first offense would result in a written warning. After that, a $50 fine.

There are several exceptions to the curfew including if the child is with a parent or legal guardian.

The council is expected to vote on Jan. 25.