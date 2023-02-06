TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department has placed one of its officers on leave after he was arrested during a domestic dispute, according to a release.

The department said it was called to the home of Clarence Nathan Sunday night after he got into an altercation with a woman.

According to police, Nathan and the victim were in an argument when he allegedly grabbed her in a “bear” hug and pushed her. She suffered minor injuries.

Nathan, who has been with the Tampa Police Department for eight years, was arrested on misdemeanor battery.

He is on administrative leave pending the investigation, according to the department.