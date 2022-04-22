TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man barred from possessing a gun faces up to 10 years in prison after authorities said he was caught holding a rifle during an Instagram Live stream in July 2021.

Court documents allege Devin Kelly, 27, of Tampa handled and displayed an “AR-15 style” rifle during an Instagram Live video on July 2. A week later, investigators searched the man’s home and found a Ruger AR 556 rifle and an extended magazine with 40 rounds of ammunition loaded inside.

According to authorities, Kelly admitted the rifle was the same one he displayed in the Instagram video days prior.

Kelly, who was previously convicted of several felony offenses, is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.