TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Convention Center was named as a 2024 winner among Exhibitor Magazine’s Centers of Excellence, according to the City of Tampa.

The list awards the nation’s top convention centers for trade shows and corporate events, placing Tampa in the top 20.

Winners were chosen based on five categories; facility and functionality, location and accommodations, service and execution, upgrades and expansions, and awards and industry participation.

This is the Tampa Convention Center’s second recent award. Earlier in October, the venue received the Gold Medal for Best Convention Center in the Southeast in the Northstar Stella Awards.

“Our award-winning team and exceptional service partners are committed to providing unparalleled customer service and the very latest amenities, all with the spectacular waterfront backdrop of the thriving city of Tampa,” David Ingram, the Tampa Convention Center Executive Director said. “Our clients appreciate the high level of hospitality we are known for, and we are honored to be recognized for these standards.”

Tampa’s Convention Center is in the heart of downtown and offers over 600,000 square feet of event spaces and amenities.

The venue recently underwent renovation, a $44.5 million Capital Improvement Plan with 18 new waterfront meeting rooms. “The venue is set to host 154 events in 2023, its busiest year in history, which is expected to have an estimated economic impact of $163 million for the city of Tampa,” the City of Tampa said.