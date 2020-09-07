Tampa construction company looking for workers, owner surprised by lack of interest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Ion Electric, LLC, specializes in transportation essentials. The company installs street signs and traffic lights.

But recently, owner Ken LaCroix has noticed something surprising on his quest to higher new workers.

“I would expect it to be a employer’s market right now, but seems like everyone is sitting at home and not looking for work, unfortunately,” he said.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused millions of Americans to receive pink slips.

Surprisingly, LaCroix wants to do the opposite: he is looking to hire and tells 8 On Your Side he needs at least a dozen workers since construction has not slowed.

“I’ve been struggling for probably about six months,” LaCroix said. “As our work is picking up we have to get more people, but we’ve been struggling.”

Ion Electric needs laborers and equipment operators. LaCroix admits it is not the most glamorous work, but says it pays well and comes with a host of benefits.

“It’s hot. It rains out. It’s not the most enjoyable environment to work in, but it’s good work. Once you learn it you’re in the trade, you’ll never be without a job. It’s recession proof. You need traffic lights. You need something to tell you where to go,” he said.

Last week, 8 On Your Side reported on Keymark Corporation, a Polk County Manufacturing Plant, that has also struggled to hire new workers.

“Prior to the pandemic, I don’t feel like it was hard to fill these positions. It’s been since COVID, I’d say,” said Michaela Wren of Keymark Corporation.

Ion Electric is also looking for workers at its Pompano Beach location, LaCroix said.

